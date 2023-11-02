Air filters on buses, purifiers at gardens: Mumbai's plan to curb air pollution

Several technological measures are being considered to combat air pollution in Mumbai, including equipping 350 BEST buses with vehicle-mounted air filters, establishing virtual chimneys at congested traffic locations, implementing special streetlights, and installing air purification systems in specific gardens.

Among other measures and actions, the city civic body has ordered 30 vehicles mounted with sprinklers, also called fog cannons, while notices have been served to readymix concrete units, and industries have been directed to increase the height of chimneys, said Mumbai district guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar.

He said there won't be a ban on bursting crackers but citizens should use their discretion and burst fewer crackers. IIT (Bombay) has identified various companies and technology offered by them is used on a trial basis in Mumbai. The technology which proves effective in reducing pollution will be given priority. We have identified six technologies, including vehicles-mounted air filters, Kesarkar told reporters.

Initially, these detachable air filters will be fitted on 150 buses of BEST and later on 200 more buses, the minister said. On measures undertaken in view of the worsening air quality of Mumbai, Kesarkar said the Maharashtra government has already issued guidelines for air pollution mitigation whose implementation has been started by the city civic body.

Speaking about the six technological measures, he said virtual chimneys will be installed at 10 spots of high traffic congestion in Mumbai. These chimneys will do filtration in huge amounts, he added. An air purification system will be installed on a trial basis in six gardens, including the diamond garden and one in Chembur, Shivaji Park, Rani Baug in Byculla, SK Patil garden in Marine Lines and Bhakti Park garden in Wadala, the minister said.