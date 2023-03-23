Air India announces direct flights from Mumbai to Pune from March 26

The long-standing demand to have a direct flight between the two important cities of Maharashtra, Pune and Mumbai, is about to be completed eventually. Air India will commence the direct flight from March 26. The direct flight will reduce the usual travelling time from three hours to one hour between the two metro cities. The flight will take off six times a week. The Air India flight will leave Mumbai at 9:45 am and land in Pune at 10:45 am.

The return flight will depart at 11:20 am and land in Mumbai at 12:20 pm. This is actually the first direct flight available right now between the two cosmopolitan cities. Earlier, Jet Airways used to operate a flight, but it ceased operations in 2019. An Airbus A319 will travel on the airline’s resurrected 9W route during the trip", said the Air India website. This is the smallest aircraft in the carrier’s fleet.For people travelling between Mumbai and Pune, the route will provide another option other than trains, buses and private vehicles. Notably, connecting flights do operate between Mumbai and Pune. But these take over four hours to reach their destination. Ticket bookings have already started for the Air India Mumbai- Pune flight. Users can visit the Air India website to know more about the ticket prices. The economy tickets are priced around Rs 2,353 and the business class tickets cost Rs 18,467 per seat.