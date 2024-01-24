Air India Colony Demolition: Mumbai Airport Initiates Demolition Drive for 20 Uninhabited, Dilapidated Structures in BKC

The Mumbai Airport initiated the demolition of 20 structures at the Air India Colony near the airport, leading to protests by a section of employees from the Tata Group-owned airline. According to PTI reports, the Adani Group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) clarified that the structures were uninhabited and dilapidated, and all necessary permissions were obtained before starting the demolition.

The action marked the end of an aviation chapter, according to a former office-bearer of an Air India union who shared a video of the protest on social media.

An #Aviation chapter ends, as I woke up to images of Air India employees protesting as Adanis bulldozers moved in on the Indian Airlines colony today.



Bus loads of policemen & demolition teams began as protesting ladies & gents clung to the buildings to prevent it.



It’s a… pic.twitter.com/FMeWnAbXtl — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) January 24, 2024

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) also issues the statement - “Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has initiated the demolition of 20 uninhabited, dilapidated structures at the Air India Colony, conducted in strict adherence to the law and in accordance with the permission/handover granted by AIAHL, the PSU Asset Holding Company of Erstwhile Air India. This has been done as part of its comprehensive redevelopment plan of the airport land. At present, no demolition steps have been undertaken for the remaining 80+ buildings within the colony which are currently occupied. Due process of law by filing eviction applications under the AAI Act is being followed for the same," as quoted by ANI.

“MIAL remains committed to upholding the law and is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and efficient functioning of the airport. Considering Mumbai Airport is a land-constrained aviation asset, this redevelopment initiative is a crucial step in the airport's ongoing efforts to contribute to the expansion and improvement of existing passenger facilities, thus fostering the growth and progress of Mumbai,” the statement read.

According to reports, the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions filed by three Air India Employees' Unions in March last year, challenging the airline's decision to evict them from the staff quarters in the colony. The court noted that accommodation is not provided as a matter of right or a term of employment, emphasizing the monetization of lands and properties as an essential part of Air India's disinvestment process. If employees continue to hold on to the flats, then the Air India Asset Holding Company would not be able to monetize the land to reduce the burden of debt of Air India Ltd, the HC noted.