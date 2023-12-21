Air India Delhi-Mumbai flight experienced fire indication warning

An Air India aircraft flying from the national capital to Mumbai had a fire warning indication in one of its engines, the airline said on Wednesday.The flight AI 814 that took off from here on Tuesday was operated with a A320 aircraft. In a statement on Wednesday, an Air India spokesperson said the flight landed uneventfully and no signs of fire or smoke were detected upon inspection.

The flight landed uneventfully and no signs of fire or smoke were detected upon inspection.The flight AI 814 that took off from Delhi on Tuesday was operated with an A320 aircraft."AI814 operating Delhi to Mumbai on 19 December 2023 experienced a fire warning indication on one of its engines. As a precaution, an emergency was declared and air traffic control was informed," the spokesperson said.