Airfares from Mumbai to different states to increase ahead of holidays

The month of April will see a rise in air tickets with two long weekends coming right up. The cheapest to-and-fro fare for the April 7 to 9 Easter weekend for Mumbai-Srinagar, for instance, was Rs 52,000, Dehradun Rs 34,000 and Kochi Rs 13,000 on Thursday. For the next long weekend of April 14 to 16, the fares are "cheaper" for Mumbai-Srinagar at Rs 31,800 and Dehradun at Rs 14,600 while Kochi is unchanged at Rs 13,000.

Cheapest fares on offer are those on metro-to-metro routes; the cheapest fares from metros to popular leisure destinations are those for flights that depart late at night or in the small hours of the morning. Fares on flights with convenient timings cost almost double than the cheapest fare on offer, and from metros such as Mumbai and Delhi, the most expensive flights continue to be for destinations such as Srinagar, Leh, Kochi, Dehradun, Mangaluru and Tirupati, among others.