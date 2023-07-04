Ajay Devgn invests over ₹45 crore in five office units in Mumbai

Superstar Ajay Devgn has purchased five office units in Andheri West in Mumbai for Rs 45.09 crore, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm.The office units with a total area of 13,293 square feet are located within Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road. The seller was Veer Savarkar Projects.

The value of three units located on the 16th floor was Rs 30.35 crore and the stamp duty paid was Rs 1.82 crore. The units have a built-up area of 8,405 square feet.Devgn also purchased two office units on the 17th floor of the building spread across 4,893 square feet (built-up area) for Rs 14.74 crore, on which stamp duty of Rs 88.44 lakh was paid.The two documents were registered on April 19, 2023. The properties were registered in the name of Vishal (Ajay) Virender Devgan. Ajay Devgn is his screen name. A few days before the purchase of the office units, Devgn’s wife, actress Kajol Devgan, bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.5 crore. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 square feet and comes with four car parking spots. The sale deed was registered on April 13, 2023, and the seller was Bharat Realty Ventures.