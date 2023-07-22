"Ajit Parv" in Maharashtra? NCP MLA's tweet sparks intrigue over Ajit Pawar's future

A significant political upheaval has unfolded in the state with Ajit Pawar making a major move. Nine NCP MLAs have been sworn in as ministers following the alliance between the Ajit Pawar faction and the BJP. In the midst of this, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari, known as Ajit Pawar's close associate, has speculated that Ajit Pawar may soon become the Chief Minister, sparking much intrigue. Additionally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Delhi has raised discussions in political circles, hinting at the possibility of another political shakeup.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's unexpected visit to Delhi commenced on Friday around 10 pm, departing from Mumbai. The visit, not originally planned, has raised curiosity as he is expected to spend the entire day in the capital. Although cited as a personal trip, Chief Minister Shinde is anticipated to meet senior BJP leaders, sparking various speculations surrounding the purpose of his tour. Coincidentally, today marks Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' birthday, but Chief Minister Shinde wished him in advance yesterday.

On Ajit Pawar's birthday today, MLA Amol Mitkari, a staunch supporter of his, tweeted about an upcoming "Ajit Parv" in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar's rebellion has caused a significant split within the NCP, with numerous sitting MLAs aligning with him. Furthermore, Ajit Pawar has been appointed as the finance minister. Amidst these developments, some leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Sanjay Raut, are speculating that Eknath Shinde might be removed, and Ajit Pawar could be offered the chief minister's post in the near future. However, is Mitkari's tweet an indication, or is it just a casual remark? The meaning behind it is not clear.

The Shinde faction of MLAs is expressing their discontent over losing ministerial positions due to the alliance with Ajit Pawar's faction. However, they find themselves in a difficult position where they cannot voice their concerns openly. After rebelling against the Shiv Sena, 40 Shiv Sena and 10 Independent MLAs joined the government along with Eknath Shinde. As a result, Shinde and nine others were appointed as ministers. During the rebellion, many of these MLAs were promised ministerial berths by Shinde and the BJP, but the promises remain unfulfilled, leading to growing dissatisfaction among them.