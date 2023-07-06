Ajit Pawar appoints Narendra Rane as Mumbai president of NCP

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has appointed Narendra Rane as Mumbai President of the NCP. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar congratulated Narendra Rane by handing over the appointment letter.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.