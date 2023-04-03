Ajit Pawar asks will inflation reduce if we get clarity on PM Modi's degree

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said that it is not right to question the degrees of ministers and that people should focus on what a leader has achieved in their tenure.

Prime Minister Modi's educational qualifications, while addressing the public meeting on Sunday, Ajit Pawar said, "In the year 2014 did the public vote for Prime Minister Modi on the basis of his degree? it was the charisma he had created which helped him win the elections, ANI reported.

Now he has been representing the country for nine years. It is not fair to ask about his degree. We should question him on issues like inflation and unemployment. Minister's degree is not an important issue, he added.

He further asked, Will inflation reduce if we get clarity on his degree? Will people get jobs after knowing the status of his degree? Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Prime Minister Modi should put his college degrees in the domain of the public.

Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country, he said in the tweet.