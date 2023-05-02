Ajit Pawar assures NCP will continue to function on Sharad Pawar's principles

Sharad Pawar has made the decision to step down from politics, announcing his intention to resign as NCP President on Tuesday.

In a significant development, Sharad Pawar has announced that he will not run in the upcoming election, and the news of his resignation as president of the NCP has created a buzz within the party. Several party workers have called for a reconsideration of the decision.

As news of Sharad Pawar's retirement spread, NCP leaders urged him to reconsider, with Jayant Patil breaking down in tears, and activists becoming emotional. While Ajit Pawar supported the decision, he also asserted that the party would continue to function on the principles and legacy of Sharad Pawar, regardless of who takes over as president.

Ajit Pawar clarified that Sharad Pawar may have resigned as NCP President, but he remains an integral part of the party. He drew a parallel with the Congress, where Kharge is the current President, but still works under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi. Ajit Pawar explained that due to Sharad Pawar's age, the party is trying to hand over the reins to a new leadership while seeking his counsel and the opinions of all concerned.