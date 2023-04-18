Ajit Pawar attends NCP's Iftar party amid political rumours

Ajit Pawar, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, has been the talk of the town lately. He recently addressed the media and dismissed rumours surrounding his political future. However, his appearance at the Iftar party of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has triggered further discussions and speculations. People are now closely observing the situation and trying to interpret the significance of his attendance at the event.

On the occasion of Ramzan, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, hosted an Iftar party in Mumbai. The event was attended by several senior NCP leaders, including Supriya Sule and Dilip Walse Patil, alongside Pawar himself.

In recent days, there has been widespread speculation about Ajit Pawar's potential switch to the BJP. His every move has been closely watched and talked about, both at the state and national levels. These discussions were fueled by suggestive statements made by BJP leaders and the Shiv Sena, as well as an editorial in Saamana, which added to the speculation surrounding his political future.

Ajit Pawar has finally put an end to the speculations and rumours about his political future. In a recent statement to the media, he strongly denied all these discussions, terming them as baseless. He made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the NCP and will remain a part of the party as long as he lives. Ajit Pawar also criticized the leaders who made statements about him and his political allegiances.