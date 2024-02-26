Ajit Pawar Breaks Silence on His Surprising Move To Align With BJP and Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar released a statement on his 'X' handle, elaborating on his decision to switch alliances and collaborate with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

The statement reads, I have taken my own role intending to complete the development works without any compromise with an ideology and objective. I found the development work being done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to be important. I liked their qualities like sharp leadership and correct decision-making process. My working style and theirs are very similar. I have no intention of disrespecting elders.

According to Ajit Pawar's letter, he has been actively involved in political life since 1991. There have been numerous discussions regarding his entry into politics, appointments to ministerial positions, and opportunities afforded to him. In reality, his foray into politics occurred unexpectedly. At that time, there was a demand for youthful leadership at the state level, and he received the opportunity by virtue of being a member of the family.

After being granted an opportunity, I labored tirelessly day and night, disregarding all other obligations, and committed myself to various social causes—a journey that has spanned over three decades. My focus has always been not only on obtaining opportunities but also on utilizing them to mobilize people to work.

I adopted the practice of commencing work at five in the morning, as I believed that social, constructive, and developmental projects should be initiated promptly with the time available. This approach was greatly appreciated by the voters who supported me abundantly. We adopted a distinct stance with the objective of accelerating development efforts without compromising on our ideology and principles. There was never any intention to offend, hurt feelings, betray, or undermine anyone, and this will remain the case in the future.