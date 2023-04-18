Ajit Pawar clarifies on 'Vajramuth' rally, cites pre-decided speaker limit

For the past few days, there have been rumours that NCP leader Ajit Pawar will join the BJP. So all eyes were on what role he would take. Ajit Pawar spoke to the media today. Clarifying his stand, he lashed out at the Eknath Shinde government.

Ajit Pawar dismissed the media reports about him and clarified that there is no truth to the rumours. He said that the NCP party is led by Sharad Pawar, and they are working under his guidance. Ajit Pawar also accused those spreading rumours of trying to distract people. He added that the MLAs who came to Mumbai were there for their work and didn't sign anything.

It was reported that Ajit Pawar did not speak at the recent Vajramuth rally held in Nagpur, and there were suggestions that he was unhappy about it, according to Sanjay Shirsat, a leader of the Shinde group.

However, Ajit Pawar clarified that it had been pre-decided that only two leaders from each party would speak at the rally. He had already spoken at a rally in Marathwada, and two other NCP leaders had spoken in Nagpur, so there was no reason for him to feel upset. Ajit Pawar explained that if too many leaders spoke, it could bore the audience, and that's why he chose not to speak at the rally.

Ajit Pawar criticized other political leaders for making comments on behalf of the NCP. He said that he found it worrying that spokespersons from other parties were speaking for his party. Ajit Pawar also mentioned that he had already informed Uddhav Thackeray that there was no truth to the rumours about him leaving the NCP.