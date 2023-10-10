Ajit Pawar completes 100 days with Shinde govt, vows to retain NCP's legacy

Shiv Sena experienced a split in June of the previous year following a rebellion led by Shinde. On the other hand, the Natinalist Congress Party (NCP) faced a division into two factions after Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s leadership in July this year and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister.

In this regard, Ajit Pawar took to X (former Twitter) and said, Today marks 100 days since the NCP joined the grand coalition government. On this occasion, this is a correspondence with all of you. In his letter, Ajit Pawar said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has always preserved the legacy of the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the thoughts of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar, and the public welfare policies of the venerable Yashwantrao Chavan. It is my promise to all of you that the NCP, under my leadership, will continue to preserve this tradition in the future.

In the political history of Maharashtra, many big leaders have taken decisions with different political stances. Such decisions have to be taken by every political leader according to the political and social situation at the time. Taking a similar stance, the NCP, under my leadership, joined the grand coalition government on July 2, 2023.

I have stated many times in different forums that the formula of 'power to support the masses and accountability to the people' is the formula put forward by the late Yashwantrao Chavan Saheb while doing social work. Through this letter, I would like to assure you that 'Vasa Vikachacha and Vikahar Bahujancha' will be the formula for our Nationalist Party being in power, taking the example of great men from this role.