Ajit Pawar criticizes CM Shinde over job losses and broken promises

The opposition leader of the state, Ajit Pawar, strongly criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for failing to retain major projects within the state, during a public gathering in Satara. Pawar expressed his doubts about the state government's willingness to bring in new projects, following the loss of previous ones to other states.

The state's unemployed population is struggling to find jobs as big projects that could employ one to two lakh people have been outsourced. Despite promising to bring in new projects, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has failed to deliver, according to the state's opposition leader Ajit Pawar.

During the same period, the government had promised to provide employment to 75,000 young people through government recruitment. However, it remains unclear what happened to those jobs. There are various issues and unanswered questions. Furthermore, nobody seems to be willing to sit in the ministry. Pawar also highlighted the need to find out how long each minister has been in their position.

The state experienced heavy unseasonal rain, which resulted in significant losses for farmers. They were promised help, but it hasn't arrived yet. The government is not doing anything sensible, and even the distribution of MLA funds has been halted. Furthermore, the state has also fallen behind in the financial inspection report. Ajit Pawar raised these concerns and demanded that the government answer for its lack of action.