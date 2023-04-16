Ajit Pawar denies meeting Amit Shah in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on April 16 firmly refuted suggestions of him having met BJP top gun and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai during the latter’s ongoing visit to the city.Mr. Shah arrived in Mumbai on April 15 evening. He attended the Maharashtra Bhushan awards the next day. His visit assumes significance ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections this year and the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2024.

Where did I meet him and where? This speculation [of me having met Mr. Shah] is utterly baseless. I urge the media and others not to mislead people by spreading such news,” said Mr. Pawar, speaking in Nagpur ahead of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) rally.He further clarified that Mr. Shah, after landing in Mumbai had gone to meet Vinod Tawde owing to the demise of the latter’s mother and then had gone to the Sahyadri State Guest House. With all the media channels moving behind Mr. Shah, how is it that I could have met him? These things are never hidden. It is the media who enjoys making such wild speculations about me,” quipped the NCP leader.