Ajit Pawar dismisses false reports of planning meeting with MLAs on Apr 18

Amid intense speculation in Maharashtra’s political circles about his growing proximity with the ruling BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs.

Ajit Pawar also said he had no scheduled events to attend on Monday amid reports that he had called off his engagements in Pune. I was present at MGM Hospital in Kharagar, Navi Mumbai, on Monday to offer condolences to the families of the deceased and to provide comfort to those affected by heat during the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ Award ceremony on Sunday. I had no scheduled events (to attend) on Monday as I am still in Mumbai, the opposition leader said in a statement.

I will be present at my office in Vidhan Bhavan for regular work. Reports are being circulated in a section of the media saying I have called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday. These are completely false reports. I have not called any such meetings of MLAs or officials, he said.

Speculation about Ajit Pawar’s next political move started swirling last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday added grist to the rumour mill claiming NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.