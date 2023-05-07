Ajit Pawar doesn't care what is written or spoken about him says, Sharad Pawar

Day after Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation as NCP chief Sharad Pawar praised Ajit Pawar, saying there were misconceptions about his nephew who was a hardworking member of the NCP. Pawar was speaking to mediapersons on Saturday at his hometown, Baramati. The NCP supreme said, Ajit Pawar is not media savvy and also he doesn't care what is written or spoken about him which leads to confusion about his political moves.

Some politicians are always after how their name would remain in news. Ajit Pawar is not of that nature. He is more concerned about whether work he has started being done. That is the basic difference between the nature of his and other politicians. That is also the reason why misinformation about him spreads easily and widely,” Pawar said while replying to queries from journalists about speculations regarding Ajit Pawar’s political moves.I speak to media a lot. Ajit doesn’t do that at all. He works on ground and is not media savvy,” Pawar added while explaining Ajit Pawar’s nature.Let me assure you there is nothing like that,” Pawar added while clearing air about Ajit Pawar’s likelihood of joining some other political party.

Pawar also made it clear that even though the verdict of the Shiv Sena case in Supreme Court goes against the Eknath Shinde group, it will hardly impact the current dispensations’ strength in the legislative assembly.While replying to queries on Barsu agitation, Pawar said, “I’ve spoken to local farmers and understood their concerns. I’ve had meetings with the industries minister as well as other concerned officials. I’ve realized that the concerns of the local people will have to be addressed. The project can not be pushed forward merely by force.”