Ajit Pawar escapes major accident as lift falls from fourth floor in Pune

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar had a narrow escape from a freaky lift mishap in Maharashtra's Pune. The NCP leader, along with three others, were in a lift when the lift had a free fall from the fourth floor of the city's Hardikar Hospital. The individuals survived the accident and came out of the lift uninjured.

Ajit Pawar narrated the incident at an event in Baramati, where he said that the mishap took place he had gone to inaugurate a hospital building in Pune."At this time, 90-year-old doctor Ready Kar was also present in the lift with him. Suddenly, the power went off while going through the lift on the fourth floor. Before understanding anything, there was a power cut and the lift plunged from the fourth floor to the ground. Finally, taking precautions, the door of the lift was broken," he recalled. Subsequently, Ajit Pawar along with the doctor and the policemen were rescued safely.