Ajit Pawar faction plans janata durbars and statewide tours to improve connect at grassroots level

The Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) ruling partner in Maharashtra, the Ajit Pawar faction, has planned janata durbars and statewide tours as part of its efforts to strengthen ties at the grassroots level.

The party shared the plan after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired a meeting of NCP ministers, party leaders and supporters at their office in south Mumbai. Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, who is also the state president of the Ajit Pawar group, said the meeting focussed on their party’s programmes and policies and strengthening NCP at the grassroots.

The core committee will meet next week to take stock of organisational matters, Tatkare said. The party leaders will also hold Lok Sabha constituency-wise tours, Tatkare said. He said the responsibility of district-wise tours would be given to important leaders and the nine NCP ministers will hold ‘janata durbars’ (platforms to interact with the public) from next week.

