Ajit Pawar faction reinstates Baba Gujar as district president of Nagpur

State NCP President Jayant Patil removed Baba Gujar from the position of district president due to his support for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his rebellion in the NCP. However, the Ajit Pawar faction has now appointed Gujar as the district president of Nagpur. Additionally, Prashant Pawar has been assigned the role of spokesperson for Vidarbha.

NCP State President Jayant Patil is taking disciplinary action against party members who aligned themselves with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar following the party split. Surprisingly, those who faced action from Patil are now being reinstated or appointed to even higher positions within the party by the Ajit Pawar faction.

