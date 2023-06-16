Ajit Pawar is Maharashtra's Amitabh Bachchan: Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule on Friday accused the Centre as well as the Maharashtra government of being insensitive towards women while referring to the Delhi police’s crackdown on a protest by women wrestlers and the crime situation in the state.

After visiting the NCP office here for the first time after assuming her new party post, she also dubbed her cousin and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar as the Amitabh Bachchan of Maharashtra politics.

The manner in which the Delhi police handled the protest by women wrestlers (who have accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment) and rising incidence of crime against women in Maharashtra were proof of the insensitivity, the Baramati MP said. She blamed the state home department for failing to ensure safety and security of women.

She met the relatives of the 18-year-old student who was raped and murdered in her room at a government hostel in south Mumbai earlier this month and will appeal to the Centre to expedite justice in the case, Sule said.