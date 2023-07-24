Ajit Pawar is well aware of fact he won't be CM of Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's claim that Ajit Pawar would be appointed as the chief minister replacing Eknath Shinde in August.

Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar is well aware of the fact that he would not become the chief minister and the same was conveyed to him during the meetings held before July 2. Responding to Chavan's claim that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is part of the state government, will be appointed as the chief minister around August 10, Fadnavis said the Cabinet may be expanded by that date and nothing else.

As a leader of the single largest party in Mahayuti (grand alliance), I am officially telling you that Ajit Pawar will not become the chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis told reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan. When meetings of Mahayuti took place (before the July 2 induction of the NCP faction in the government), Ajit Pawar was given a clear picture that he would not get the post of chief minister, the BJP leader said.

They should stop confusing people about Mahayuti. Leaders are not confused but party workers do get perplexed. People like Prithviraj Chavan are spreading rumours. If something is going to happen by August 10, it would be the expansion of the state Cabinet. The CM will take a call on it, he said.