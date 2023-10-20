Ajit Pawar-led NCP to contest 2024 Lok Sabha as NDA ally: Sunil Tatkare

Sunil Tatkare, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, announced on Thursday that his party will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, though seat-sharing negotiations have not yet started.

Top leaders of the three parties will finalise the seat-sharing deal, he told reporters here. Our party will fight the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, Tatkare said.

All the NCP legislators except a few are with Ajit Pawar. All of them remain present at the legislature party meeting held every week, he said. Referring to the alleged suicide by a 45-year-old man in Mumbai's Bandra area early on Thursday over the Maratha quota demand, Tatkare said it was an unfortunate incident.

We demand that the Maratha community should get reservation without the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota being hurt, the Lok Sabha member said.