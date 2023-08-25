"Ajit Pawar may want to come back": Nana Patole responds to Sharad Pawar's statement

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar states that Ajit Pawar leads his own party. Diverse interpretations arise regarding Sharad Pawar's intended message. Congress leader Nana Patole offers a different response to Pawar's statement.

"Sharad Pawar is a senior and experienced leader, met with Ajit Pawar recently. During this meeting, he may have convinced Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar may also want to come back. That is what Sharad Pawar's statement shows," Patole said.

Speaking to reporters, Patole clarified, "There's no confusion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi regarding Sharad Pawar. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Congress are firmly in his corner. The internal decision of the NCP party is their right. Congress has stated its position clearly. We are committed to opposing anyone who stands against the BJP."