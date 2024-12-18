Ajit Pawar Meets NCP-SP Leader Shashikant Shinde Amid Absence From Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly has brought all ministers and MLAs to Nagpur, where the city's cold weather contrasts sharply with the heated political discussions. Recent developments have further intensified the buzz, especially with reports of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being "unreachable" for two days. The speculation deepened on Wednesday morning when Sharad Pawar faction leader Shashikant Shinde met Ajit Pawar at his official residence, Vijaygad.

Shashikant Shinde’s Clarification

Following the meeting, Shashikant Shinde clarified to the media that his visit was purely a goodwill gesture. He stated: “In politics, personal relationships and camaraderie matter. My visit was not about political discussions. As a public representative, it’s natural to meet leaders. Ajit Dada wasn’t feeling well, which was evident from his face. Our meeting lasted barely two minutes, during which I offered him my best wishes and left. There was no other agenda.” He further emphasized that Sharad Pawar’s decisions remain final for those aligned with him.

Ajit Pawar’s Absence in the Assembly

Ajit Pawar’s absence from the Assembly proceedings during the first two days of the winter session raised eyebrows. Reports of his unavailability added to the intrigue, especially when senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed displeasure over being excluded from the recently expanded cabinet. This discontent has become a hot topic in political circles.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar “Not Reachable” for 24 Hours; Deputy CM’s Absence Sparks Speculation Amid Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

On Tuesday, former minister Anil Patil met Ajit Pawar and later informed reporters that Ajit Pawar was suffering from a throat infection, which explained his inaccessibility.