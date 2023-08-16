Ajit Pawar not big enough to offer Sharad Pawar a Union Cabinet berth: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reacted to on media reports quoting a former Congress CM that Ajit Pawar offered Sharad Pawar berth in Union Cabinet, said Ajit Pawar is not that big a leader that he can make an offer to Sharad Pawar. Pawar Sahab made Ajit Pawar, Ajit Pawar didn't make Sharad Pawar. His (Sharad Pawar) stature is high.

Former chief minister senior Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan, on condition of anonymity, said Ajit told Sharad Pawar that he would be either be part of the Union Cabinet as agriculture minister or chairperson of Niti Aayog and his daughter Supriya Sule and state NCP president Jayant Patil would be accommodated at the Centre and in the state government respectively.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, claimed nothing much happened during his meeting with his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Pune last week. On Saturday, political circles were abuzz after a secret meeting took place between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at a businessman's residence in Pune. Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil was also present. Asked about him leaving the premises hiding in a car, Ajit Pawar said he was not there in the car.