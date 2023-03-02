Ajit Pawar objects to newly set up privileges committee in Maha assembly

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar said the constitution of the privileges committee of the Lower House was not as per rules and principles of natural justice.

He urged Speaker Rahul Narvekar to reconstitute the committee. Narvekar on Wednesday set up a 15-member privileges committee of the House for 2023-24 to be headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Kul, amid uproar over Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut allegedly calling the Vidhimandal (state legislature) chor-mandal (council of thieves).

Narvekar had stated in the Assembly that he accepted a notice of breach of privilege against Raut. The Speaker had also said he would conduct an inquiry into the issue of Raut's comments which he termed as serious and insult of the legislature and give his ruling on March 8.

The 15-member committee comprises three MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), two members of the Congress, two independent MLAs supporting the ruling alliance, two MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and six BJP MLAs.

NCP leader Pawar said MLA Atul Bhatkalkar, who submitted the breach of privilege notice against Raut, is member of the privileges committee. The LoP sought reconstitution of the committee, saying its present composition does not fit into the rules and principles of natural justice.

If an MLA speaks on an issue in the House and cannot be member of a committee, it will be difficult for the elected representative to function. The committee can decide if a member who has submitted a breach of privilege notice should recuse when hearing that particular case. I am sure the committee will function as per rules and principles of natural justice during its full term, Narvekar said.