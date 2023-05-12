Ajit Pawar on disqualification of 16 MLAs, says next assembly session to be held in July

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on disqualification of 16 MLAs from Assembly said the next Assembly session will be held in the month of July. We will use our rights to see what we can do about this issue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded that Maharashtra’s Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest.

He made the demand a day after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on last year’s political crisis that resulted in the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who later joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.

Supreme Court on Thursday held that it cannot restore the MVA government led by Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June last year. It has asked the Speaker to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs within a reasonable period.

