Ajit Pawar on Odisha train accident says, earlier railway minister used to resign on such incidents

Over 238 people were killed and over 900 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm in Odisha's Balasore.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar said, this is an unfortunate incident, the railway department should investigate it, and action should be taken against those who are guilty. Railways should give importance to the lives of the passengers. Earlier railway minister used to resign on such train accidents, but now no one is ready to speak

The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those who have died, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries in the accident.