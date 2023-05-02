Ajit Pawar on Sharad Pawar's book: "Haven't read, can't comment"

A question was raised as to why Ajit Pawar chose to ally with the BJP and take the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister in the early morning hours. Sharad Pawar's autobiography 'Lok Maze Sangati' elaborates on how the rebellion of Ajit Pawar was quelled. However, when Ajit Pawar was asked about this matter, he stated that he had not read the book.

What did Ajit Pawar say?

"I haven't had the chance to read the book yet, so I don't have any knowledge of its contents. I was out until yesterday, attending a meeting which went on until late at night. Once I have read the book, I will be in a better position to comment on it. It's important to have all the facts before reacting, as otherwise, there can be misunderstandings. Therefore, I will read the book first and then provide my reaction," Pawar said.