Ajit Pawar on Uddhav Thackeray's demand for CM to step down says, Eknath Shinde will not resign even in his dreams



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Uddhav Thackeray's demand for Eknath Shinde to resign on moral grounds, said there is no need of demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people.

Supreme Court on Thursday said that had Uddhav Thackeray refrained from resigning as the chief minister of Maharashtra, the court could have reinstated him, but the court cannot quash a resignation. The top court also held that the Governor erred in concluding that Uddhav Thackeray had lost the majority in the House.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the court cannot quash the resignation submitted by Thackrey. The bench made it clear that had Thackeray refrained from resigning, it could have reinstated him, but the court can't quash a resignation.

The bench noted that the petitioners argued for restoring the status quo ante, however, Thackeray did not face the floor test. The top court held that the Maharashtra Governor erred in concluding that Uddhav Thackeray had lost the majority in the House.