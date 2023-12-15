Ajit Pawar postpones Delhi visit, Sharad Pawar to meet Shah

Please do not mull over the comments I made in the Vidhan Sabha.- Sharad Pawar

"We have canceled our Delhi tour and will be meeting Amit Shah on Monday. The tour will be on Monday and Tuesday. Six issues including Onions and Ethanol will be discussed with the Home Minster”, clarified Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Pawar further stated: “Regarding my comments in the Vidhan Sabha (Pawar had exclaimed, kay dive lavnare- what will you do? in the House) please do not twist my words. I have expressed my apologies. The controversy regarding PHD comments is over for me. Inquiry is ongoing about the Beed arson and search for the mastermind is in progress”.

The Chief Minister is going to declare a special package for the farmers. Several rallies of the Mahayuti will be taking place in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. There won’t be any dispute regarding the distribution of seats. We will take decisions based on consensus with no bias towards seniority. Everything will be done in an organized manner, Pawar has claimed.

Sharad Pawar is likely to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss farmers’ issues. This has been attributed to Ajit Pawar’s cancellation of the Delhi Tour. Rajesh Tope has also been in Delhi for the past two days. Due to the disorder that followed after the security lapse in the Lok Sabha, his meeting with Amit Shah could not take place. It is likely to take place today.