Ajit Pawar reaches Raj Bhawan after meeting with party MLAs

Days after offering to resign as LoP, Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday. reached Raj Bhawan with several NCP MLAs. Earlier, he called for an urgent meeting of NCP MLAs.Pawar’s visit to Raj Bhawan comes amid rumours of him being upset about being denied the post of party’s state unit chief.

The meeting was earlier slated to be held on July 6 in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is currently in Pune.Earlier, Ajit Pawar had offered to resign from the post of Leader of Opposition, seeking an organisational responsibility. The party discussed the matter on Wednesday at the national executive of the party in Delhi and the final decision is expected in two months.