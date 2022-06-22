Ajit Pawar reacts on political crisis in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Political developments in the state have now gained momentum and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has tweeted. Sanjay Raut has tweeted that the journey of political developments in the state is moving towards the dismissal of the Assembly.

The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs in the state is now intensifying. Because all the rebel MLAs including Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde have now arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde, who is waving the flag of rebellion against the Mahavikas Aghadi government, has made a big claim this time. I have the support of not only 35 but 40 Shiv Sena MLAs. Apart from this, 10 more MLAs will come along, claims Eknath Shinde.

All these rebel MLAs from Surat in Gujarat have now left for Guwahati. It has been decided to move the MLAs to Guwahati to avoid any contact with them. Upon his arrival in Assam, Eknath Shinde interacted with the media, claiming that he had 40 Shiv Sena MLAs with him. We are carrying Balasaheb's Hindutva. We will continue on our path, said Eknath Shinde.\\\

Sanjay Raut had claimed that the MLAs were beaten and detained. When asked about it, Minister of State Bachchu Kadu said that nothing like this has happened here. All the MLAs have come here voluntarily and all are happy. All the MLAs will meet today and all will know by evening. All these are getting good response and more MLAs of Shiv Sena are ready to come here on their own. They also don't want a government with Congress-NCP, says Bachchu Kadu