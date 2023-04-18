Ajit Pawar removes NCP wallpapers from social media, sparks political speculations

Ajit Pawar is currently at the centre of Maharashtra politics, with persistent rumours about him switching to the BJP. It is being discussed that he will join the BJP along with 40 MLAs, and there are talks of collecting their signatures. Recently, Ajit Pawar deleted pictures of himself with the NCP and Sharad Pawar from his social media accounts.

Ajit Pawar used to have NCP's name, symbol, and pictures of himself with party president Sharad Pawar as his Twitter and Facebook wallpapers, but he has now deleted them permanently. He also seems to have deleted some posts related to these wallpapers. This has led to speculation in political circles about whether Ajit Pawar is unhappy with the NCP.

There is talk in political circles that NCP leader Ajit Pawar may leave Maha Vikas Aghadi at any moment due to his reported dissatisfaction.

The removal of Ajit Pawar's social media wallpapers has sparked a new discussion about him potentially forming a government with 40 MLAs.