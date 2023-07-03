Ajit Pawar requests Maha assembly speaker to disqualify Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said that he is still with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Pawar further said that he and other NCP MLAs have joined the Maharashtra government as a party.

I have come to know from media reports that action is been taken against our 9 MLAs. In this context, we have sent an application to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, said NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP, taking eight party MLAs with him to ally with the BJP in Maharashtra. He took oath as deputy chief minister and the eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the alliance government led by the Shiv Sena breakaway Eknath Shinde and the BJP.



