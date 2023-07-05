Ajit Pawar says, BJP came to power in 2014 only due to PM Modi's charisma

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, both the factions Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar camp has convened separate meetings in Mumbai today where a clear picture may emerge on the exact number of MLAs backing each group amid the contrasting claims.

Addressing the party workers at MET College in Bandra, Ajit Pawar said, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014 only due to Narendra Modi's charisma.

You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar) But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60 even in politics BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. That allows the new generation to rise You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings, said Pawar.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.