Ajit Pawar says MVA should first focus on 25 of 48 Lok Sabha seats

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies should discuss on 25 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats since the the Shiv Sena (UBT) had bagged 18 seats in 2019 elections.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar said, First we must discuss on 25 empty seats out of 48 seats, later the rest 23 can be discussed, adding that the final decision on seat sharing will be made by senior leaders of MVA.

The final decision will be made by senior leaders of MVA, and MVA will remain intact, strong and united and this I can give in writing on stamp paper, Ajit Pawar said.

Previously, speaking about the seat-sharing among the MVA partners for the next year's Lok Sabha elections which is yet to be finalised, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that Shiv Sena leader (UBT faction) Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge and he himself will decide.

There has been no discussion on seat sharing yet. A meeting was held at my residence where it was discussed that leaders from all three parties (of MVA) will decide on it. Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and I will sit together to discuss it, he said.