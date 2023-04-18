Ajit Pawar says, we will continue to raise issues of farmer

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said We will continue to raise issues of farmers. Ajit Pawar in a press meet said that false reports being spread about me of joining Eknath Shinde government. Ajit Pawar on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance said I am with NCP, will remain with NCP.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar meets Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today to discuss compensation to farmers who have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains in the state

Ajit Pawar denied media reports claiming he had the backing of a section of his party MLAs in his rumoured bid to switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).