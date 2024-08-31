Ajit Pawar Skips Visiting RSS Stalwarts' Memorials In Nagpur; Shinde, Fadnavis Pay Their Respects

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, attended the "Ladki Bahini Yojana" event in Nagpur, held at the Reshimbagh Ground. The event saw a large turnout of women. However, the events that unfolded afterward have become a topic of discussion.

After the programme, all three leaders left the stage. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the memorials of the RSS's first Sarsanghchalak, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and the second Sarsanghchalak, Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, Ajit Pawar chose not to visit the memorials. Instead, he left the venue directly, avoiding a visit to the former RSS leaders' memorials.

The "Ladki Bahini Yojana" event was held in the Reshimbagh area. Due to the heavy rains the previous day, the ground where the cars of the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers were to be parked had become muddy. For security reasons, the police parked their vehicles in the RSS office premises in Reshimbagh. As a result, after the event, the leaders were expected to walk to the office, get into their cars, and proceed to their next destination.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was the first to leave the stage, ahead of Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis. He went directly to the RSS office, got into his car, and proceeded to the next event. Meanwhile, Shinde and Fadnavis visited the memorials of former Sarsanghchalaks Hedgewar and Golwalkar before leaving for the next event.

It is being speculated that Ajit Pawar deliberately avoided visiting the memorials of Hedgewar and Golwalkar, possibly due to his party's ideology of secularism. After the Lok Sabha results, RSS-affiliated publications had criticised the BJP's decision to align with Ajit Pawar, suggesting it was a mistake. The *Organiser* magazine even commented that the BJP's brand had been damaged by this alliance with Ajit Pawar.