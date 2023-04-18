Ajit Pawar slams Eknath Shinde govt over lack of facilities at award ceremony

The recent rumours about NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining BJP had created a lot of anticipation about his future role. However, Ajit Pawar addressed the media today and strongly criticized the Eknath Shinde-led government. He also clarified his stance on the rumours.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was held at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai by the state government where Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. Unfortunately, 13 volunteers died due to heat exhaustion after the event. Ajit Pawar expressed his anger over this incident.

Ajit Pawar denied the media reports about him, stating that they are baseless and unfounded. He emphasized that the party was formed under the guidance of Sharad Pawar, and any news about him joining another party is just a tactic to distract people. Additionally, he clarified that he has not taken the signatures of any MLAs, and the MLAs who came to Mumbai did so for their own work.

Ajit Pawar questioned the government's negligence in providing adequate facilities for the Maharashtra Bhushan program. He pointed out that a large amount of money was spent on the event and asked why arrangements such as setting up a pandal were not made to protect the attendees from heatstroke.