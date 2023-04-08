Ajit Pawar slams publicity around CM Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar slammed the publicity around the Ayodhya visit of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and also ridiculed relentless media updates on the latter's programme there. Shinde will be proceeding to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh by helicopter on Sunday after arriving in Lucknow later in the evening on Saturday.

Shinde will offer prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple and the Ram temple, see the ongoing construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, perform evening aarti on the banks of the Saryu river, meet seers, address a press conference and then return to Mumbai, as per the CM's aides.

When I offer prayers anywhere, I do not create such publicity. The CM is visiting there to seek blessings. There is no need for such updates like he has arrived, he is at the airport, his flight has taken off etc, Pawar said.

Speaking on bypolls to Pune Lok Sabha seat following the death of BJP's Girish Bapat, the NCP leader said his party will spell out its role after the Election Commission announces the schedule.