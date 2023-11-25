Ajit Pawar stresses legal compliance for Maratha Reservation

In recent days, there has been a protest advocating for Maratha reservation in the state. Manoj Jarange Patil has set a deadline for the state government until December 24 and has commenced a tour across the state. Simultaneously, the government-appointed committee for reservation has initiated its work, conducting a search operation throughout the state for documents with Kunbi records. In response to the Maratha reservation issue, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized that any granted reservation should adhere to the legal framework and established rules.

Everyone has the right to seek reservation for their community, and there's no doubt about this. However, in granting it, it must conform to the framework of the law and rules. Previously, when Prithviraj Chavan was the chief minister, reservation was granted. We were also in the cabinet at that time. Unfortunately, it did not withstand scrutiny in the High Court. Subsequently, during the Devendra Fadnavis government, reservations were implemented. Although it survived in the High Court, it did not prevail in the Supreme Court, stated Ajit Pawar. He made these remarks while addressing the media after paying tribute to Yashwantrao Chavan at the Samadhi in Pritisangam, Karad, on his death anniversary, and also commented on the issue of Maratha reservation.

The community perceives that we are being manipulated by those in power. There are also misunderstandings about decision-makers. When certain individuals make statements about them, it generates a distinct sentiment in the minds of the new generation. Today, numerous communities have stepped forward. As the leader of the state, Eknath Shinde took an oath to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at his party rally, affirming that reservation would be granted.

Additionally, they have established committees for this purpose. The Backward Commission has also been tasked with the responsibility. The Backward Commission is required to substantiate that the community is indeed backward. Various other communities are also making their demands, including the Dhangar community. With each demand, the tribal community assumes a distinct role. While acknowledging everyone's right to express their viewpoint, he also urged caution, emphasizing the need to avoid fostering bitterness, resentment, and misunderstandings during these presentations.