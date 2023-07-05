Ajit Pawar takes a dig at 83-year-old Sharad Pawar, says BJP leaders retire at 75

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, both the factions Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar camp has convened separate meetings in Mumbai today where a clear picture may emerge on the exact number of MLAs backing each group amid the contrasting claims.

In BJP, leaders retire at 75: Ajit Pawar's dig at 83-year-old Sharad Pawar, said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at the meeting of his faction of NCP leaders in Mumbai.

35 MLAs, 5 MLCs present at NCP meeting called by Ajit Pawar in Mumbai, say party sources. Ajit Pawar, accompanied by fellow party leaders, hoisted the NCP flag at MET Bandra. The NCP leaders and workers were observed wearing caps and saluting the party flag, demonstrating their deep reverence for the party.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.