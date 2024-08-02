Ajit Pawar Threatens to Quit Politics If Alleged Secret Meeting with Amit Shah is Proven True

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, leader of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), announced on Friday that he would resign from politics if it is proven that he visited New Delhi in disguise to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah prior to his party's alliance with the BJP.

However, Pawar challenged opposition leaders to resign from politics if the reports are proven false, alleging that there is a deliberate attempt to defame him. Reports published in a section of the media claimed that during an informal interaction held recently, Pawar himself said that he held some meetings with Amit Shah in the national capital on the alliance between the two parties.

During that interaction, he reportedly said, "I used to wear a mask and a cap during air travel while going to Delhi to attend those meetings. I had changed my name also for air travel." Latching on to his reported statements, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) leaders targeted him.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Pawar stated that he conducts politics transparently. "I am an activist working within a democratic framework and do not engage in politics through deception. However, our opponents have smeared us with fake narratives and false news," he said.

"The news of me going to Delhi in disguise is false. If I want to go anywhere, I will go openly. There is no need for me to be afraid of anyone. If the reports of disguise are proven, I will quit politics," he said.

He said facts should be verified at Parliament and if the reports are proven right, he will quit politics. "But if the reports are found incorrect, those who made the allegations without any evidence or facts should quit politics," Pawar said.

