Ajit Pawar To Hold Meeting Of District Collectors To Review Flood Situation In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting of all District Collectors through a video conferencing to review the situation of heavy rains and flood in the state. Several districts of Maharashtra including Raigad and Akola have been battered by heavy rains. The landslide in Irshalwadi in Raigad district which took place on July 19 claimed 27 lives and 57 people were missing even as the rescue operations were called off by the rescue and relief teams after three days.

Mumbai received heavy monsoon showers over the past two days. Santacruz witnessed 101.5mm rainfall, with several other areas also receiving substantial downpours.An orange alert has been sounded as Mumbai braces for heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 to 204.4 mm) today. On Saturday the city witnessed its wettest day of the year with record-breaking rainfall. Nearby areas are also prone of land-slides due to heavy rainfall. On Sunday, a part of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was blocked because of landslide near the Adoshi village in Raigad. Mumbai city received an average rainfall of 7.29mm on Monday.