Ajit Pawar to meet Maha CM Eknath Shinde to discuss compensation to farmers due to unseasonal rains

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar to meet Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today to discuss compensation to farmers who have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains in the state

Devendra Fadnavis said unseasonal rain in the last two days damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in five districts of the western Vidarbha region in Maharashtra. The intermittent showers affected crops in Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldana districts.



Crops over 7,400 hectares are damaged. The damage assessment is completed on 3,243 hectares. The remaining assessment will be completed soon. As many as 7,596 farmers have been affected by the unseasonal showers. It is observed that certain villages in specific areas in the state have been frequently affected by unseasonal showers in the last few years.