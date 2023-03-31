Ajit Pawar to seek clarity from Jayant Patil on President's rule prediction

Two days ago, NCP leader Jayant Patil made a comment regarding the imposition of President's rule in the state, which triggered a new debate in the region, and many arguments were put forward. Today, the leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, gave his views on the matter during a conversation with the media.

During a speech in Sangli, the NCP state president, Jayant Patil, expressed his anticipation of the President's rule being enforced in Maharashtra. Subsequently, the media asked Ajit Pawar for his thoughts on this matter.

while commenting on the issue, Ajit Pawar mentioned that he intends to have a meeting with Jayant Patil to discuss it further. Additionally, Ajit Pawar expressed his curiosity about the meaning behind Jayant Patil's statement and indicated that he would seek clarification on the same.

“Currently, I do not perceive a scenario that would necessitate the implementation of President's rule in Maharashtra. Nonetheless, I am aware of Jayant Patil's remark and plan to meet with him on April 2. During our meeting, I will inquire about the basis of his statement and what information he has that led him to make such a prediction,” Ajit Pawar said.

Jayant Patil had previously stated that President's rule might be enforced in Maharashtra, and he has restated this belief. Patil explained that if a Supreme Court verdict goes against the rebel MLAs and disqualification proceedings are initiated, they will go to Uddhav Thackeray. As a result, according to Patil, the only remaining alternative would be to implement President's rule in Maharashtra.