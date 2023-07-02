Ajit Pawar to take oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar is set to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reached the Raj Bhawan, shortly after calling an urgent meeting of NCP MLAs on Sunday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too reached the Raj Bhawan.Reports suggest that Ajit Pawar may join the NDA and become the Deputy CM. Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal may become ministers in the Shinde-led government, India Today reported. "We are going to Raj Bhavan along with CM Shinde. I will tell you after the meeting," Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said.

Earlier today, NCP working presidents Supriya Sule and Praful Patel on Sunday reached the residence of NCP leader Ajit Pawar for a crucial meeting. The meeting sparked speculation about the future of the party, which is currently headed by Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar, who has served as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and is the second most popular in the party after Sharad Pawar, wanted the top position in the party. Last month, Sharad Pawar appointed his daughter Supriya Sule, and Praful Patel as working presidents of the NCP but no post was given to Ajit Pawar. When asked about this, Pawar said Ajit was already the Leader of the Opposition in the House. Days after this, Ajit Pawar offered to resign from the LoP and demanded a post in the party. So far, there has been no response from the NCP to his demand. Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with speculations that Ajit Pawar may split the NCP. Aalok Pradhan, who claims to have worked with politicians and Bollywood stars, said Ajit Pawar has been cancelling all programs for two days. He has also cancelled today's programs of Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar. "30 MLAs are present in the meeting called by NCP leader Ajit Pawar," he said. According to reports, Ajit Pawar's supporters have been putting pressure on NCP to declare him as the party chief. Meanwhile, the BJP's core committee meeting is also currently underway at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chandrakant Patil, Ravindra Chavan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and other leaders are present at the meeting.